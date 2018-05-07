Some of Zagreb's biggest museums and galleries are opening their doors for free this week

Calling all culture vultures. The European Year of Cultural Heritage is putting on a range of cool initiatives celebrating the best of the continent. In Zagreb, six major museums and galleries have signed up to a project to make entry free all week. Yep, that's right - totally, 100% free! Here are 6 fantastic Zagreb museums and galleries you can visit this week without spending a single penny.

Croatian Museum of Naive Art, May 7 - 13

One of Zagreb's most unique collections, this museum features an array of incredibly bold and colourful works by Croatia's self-taught peasant painters from the late 1930s to the mid-1980s

Sv Ćirila i Metoda 3



Dražen Petrović Memorial Center, May 7 -13

Off-the-beaten-path, this museum is dedicated to the basketball legend who died in car crash at the age of 28, taking you on a trip through his short-lived career with medals, trophies and memorabilia.

Trg Dražena Petrovića 3



Nikola Tesla Museum, May 8 - 13

This museum houses aircraft, a 1930s snow-mobile, a World War II mini-submarine, 19th-century fire engines and a Dubrovnik tram from 1912, and the lab of the cult inventor and internet folklore hero Nikola Tesla.

Savska 18



Museum of Contemporary Art, May 8 -11

Ride Carsten Höller's slides, get to know the '50s Croatian abstract generation and the Zagreb-based New Tendencies movement from the '70s, plus watch performances from artists Tom Gotovac and Vlasta Delima. You'll also see extravagant murals by Croatian street artists on your way in.

Avenija Dubrovnik 17



Archeological Museum, May 8 -13

An extensive collection includes a 4th-century-BC mummy wrapped in rare Etruscan texts and the Vučedol Dove, a 4,000-year-old ceramic vessel found near Vukovar and a symbol of peace in recent times; Greek and Roman artefacts; and coins through the ages.

Zrinjevac 19



Museum of Arts and Crafts, May 9 - 11

Set in a grand Hermann Bollé-designed palace, this museum's collection spans work from the Renaissance to Art Déco. Check out the fabulous Sixties in Croatia exhibition.



Trg Republike Hrvatske 10

