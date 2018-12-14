Street art studio Lapo Lapo opens in Zagreb

Street art studio Lapo Lapo opens its doors to the public this weekend, offering two exhibitions, film screenings and workshops, welcoming everyone from art lovers to students and children. The studio has a full programme of events happening at its premises in the city centre at Ilica 50.







On Saturday 15 December the studio assumes the feel of a library as artist Antonella Šantek presents her 'Wandering Books' exhibition, which features discarded books given a new lease of life under her artistic interventions. Some of the artist's work will be available to buy on the day.







On 21 December 21 exciting and acclaimed young painter, illustrator, designer and street artist, Mislav Lešić - Đurakov holds an exhibition/installation at the venue. Mislav Lešić – Đurakov was a participant of this year's high profile Okolo project, which saw temporary murals appear prominently in Zagreb city centre. From 17 December until the month's end, the studio will hold social gatherings in the afternoons, with film screenings and DJs.