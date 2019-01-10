Summer flights between Osijek and Germany to cost as little as €30

Lufthansa's budget airline Eurowings have released travel tickets for summer 2019. The release contains great news for Croatia's eastern region, as regular flights between Germany and the city of Osijek in Slavonia are available for under €30.

Eurowings run two direct routes between Osijek and Germany, flying to Stuttgart and to Cologne/Bonn airport. Advance purchases of flights between Osijek and Cologne/Bonn have been released for as little as €29.99. Flights between Osijek and Stuttgart are available from €37.49.

The news will be of particular interest to Croatians from Slavonia and Baranja who work in Germany and also to people from Vojvodina in neighbouring Serbia, who regularly use the airport in Osijek. Such cheap flights may also be good news for tourism in Osijek, Slavonia and Baranja. Osijek and its surrounding regions are one of Croatia's most beautiful, with plenty of things to do for visitors, although the area is one of the least explored by tourists coming to Croatia.