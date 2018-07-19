20 great things to do in Osijek

Pineapple on pizza may be scoffed at, but only a fool would complain about non traditional pizza toppings after trying Slavonska pizza (no, it doesn't have pineapple). This meat extravaganza is loved by those in the know all over Croatia, nowhere more so than its birthplace of Slavonia. With ham, bacon and paprika spiced sausage, like much continental Balkan food, this is a veritable festival of pig. Usually onions, mushrooms and a few chilli peppers also appear, sometimes sour cream too, but for a special treat ask for an egg on top. The three best in Osijek are made by Lipov Hlad, Pizzeria Novi Saloon and Rustika, the latter, a charming and popular restaurant, being the nicest place to eat it at (all three do home delivery).