SuncéBeat releases second wave of DJs for its 2019 tenth anniversary

SuncéBeat Festival has announced the second wave of DJs playing at their 2019 event. SuncéBeat, which grew out of longstanding UK dance festival Southport Weekender, will be celebrating its tenth edition in Croatia next year. And it seems the festival is pulling out all the stops to celebrate this landmark anniversary as highlights from their second wave announcement easily rival the impressive list already released.





Mr G



The always animated and enthusiastic Mr G leads the second wave of guests, alongside deep Chicago digger Sadar Bahar and the phenomenon that is The Black Madonna. Southport Weekender favourites and cross-genre specialists Gilles Peterson and Mr Scruff are next, with Tisno regulars Crazy P Soundsystem bringing their decks and live vocals set to proceedings too. Boston duo Soul Clap, Moodymann and Theo Parrish's Three Chairs collaborator Marcellus Pittman and the full Basement Boys team of Spen, Karizma and Teddy Douglas also appear, as do their associated live act Jasper Street Company, who will be bringing a much-loved gospel element to proceedings.





Crazy P Soundsystem



SuncéBeat 2019's second wave is completed by the names Lakuti, Da Capo, Esa, DJ Okapi, Brandon Block, Queen & Disco, Abi Clarke, Salah Ananse, David Bailey and Darryl Marsden. They will all join the previously announced line up which includes New York DJs Kerri Chandler and David Morales, SuncéBeat favourites Osunlade and Rich Medina, plus Southport Weekender regulars Joey Negro, MAW's Kenny Dope and New Jersey garage legend Tony Humphries.







Kerri Chandler



The second wave announcement of SuncéBeat 2019 comes just 24 hours after the sad news of the passing of Paul 'Trouble' Anderson reached the festival's fans, organisers and wider Southport Weekender family. An absolutely pivotal figure in establishing the UK's now huge appreciation for soulful dance music, Paul 'Trouble' Anderson had first been a dancer, then, as a DJ, he grew out of the jazz funk, boogie and electro scenes, before he started pioneering a house music-based soulful sound on his Kiss FM show, which he helmed from the mid '80s. Then only available in London, tapes of his weekly show would be recorded and sent across the UK through the post to fans of his unique sound. He held a longstanding London residency in The Loft and had been a guest of both Southport Weekender and SuncéBeat many times, his last appearance in Tisno being in 2018.



SuncéBeat's tenth anniversary will take place in Tisno, near Murter, Dalmatia between 24 and 31 July 2019.







Paul 'Trouble' Anderson at SuncéBeat, photo by Colin Williams