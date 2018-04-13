Sunset Sessions returns to Zagreb this summer with a series of rooftop garden parties

The craze for rooftop parties has been slow to gather steam in Zagreb where its low-rise skyline means there's only a smattering of high buildings with accessible terraces. Embracing the trend are local party promoters Sunset Sessions who put on a series of excellent events delivering a dancefloor-with-a-view at the highest points of the city. They've already organised three buzzing events at the medieval castle ruins of Medvedgrad on Medvednica mountain, and they're inaugurating this summer schedule with a party on the terrace of Zagreb's Museum of Contemporary Art on Saturday 21 April.

BSH Events

Sandwiched between two elevated sides of the gallery, the sprawling concrete of Novi Zagreb provides the backdrop for this roof terrace party. Once the sun goes down, the lasers and fire-throwing installations are turned on. Colombia's Pablo Panda are kicking off the series, and local producers and DJs DANCElectricPHILIPE, Aldo Morro and Yakka will also feature on the opening night.

© Damir Fabjanic/MSU

Tickets cost 100kn and to ensure the party is in full swing by sundown, the last entry is at 6.30pm. Keep your eyes peeled for updates on their Facebook page for details.