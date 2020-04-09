Tekka becomes Croatia's first drive-through sushi spot

Michelin Guide-recommended Tekka, located on Radnička street in Zagreb, has recently become the city's first drive-through sushi spot. Along with offering delivery, the restaurant is now allowing customers to pick up delicious, freshly made Japanese cuisine from the comfort of their own cars. Tekka's drive-though is open every day from 11am-11pm, and steps are simple. First, call the restaurant and place your order. Choose among rich menu offerings from specialty sushi boxes to entrees like salmon with sesame butter and nori seaweed.

© Tekka

Next, pull into the restaurant's drive-though where you'll be assisted by waiters thoroughly following sanitation rules. They'll bring your meals to your car and charge on the spot (cards are accepted).

Last step: roll out of the drive-through and dig into Tekka's tasty treats.

This feature is part of Time Out Croatia's commitment to support businesses, commerce and non-profit organisations during the period of social distancing.