Ten black and white images of Croatia from photographer Boris Cvjetanović's exhibition

An exhibition of the work of renowned Croatian photographer Boris Cvjetanović has opened in Split. The exhibition, which is on show at Fotoklub Split, is the opening and lead exhibition of the first annual Split Format festival of photography.







Boris Cvjetanović is a Zagreb-based photographer who has been publishing and exhibiting his photographs since the early '80s. He has been published in many newspapers and journals and his photographs are part of the collections at Zagreb's Museum of Contemporary Art, Tokyo Metropolitan Museum of Photography, Croatian History Museum, the Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Rijeka and in numerous other galleries, museums and. private collections. He often photographs scenarios from the marginal areas of the modern urban environment.









The photos on exhibition at the festival were all taken by Cvjetanović between '83 and '05 and comes from four distinct series, namely 'Hospital', 'Workers', 'Vacations' and 'Mesnička 6'. The photographs illustrate Cvjetanović's unpretentious and powerful style, at times capturing intimate family moments, at others exploring darker motifs of social realism.









The official opening of Split Format and the Boris Cvjetanović exhibition occurs at 8pm on Friday 2 November at Fotoklub Split, with the Cvjetanović exhibition running until Sunday 18 November. Throughout the festival's 16 days there will be workshops, lectures and several equipment showcases at which visitors can try some of the newest photography equipment. A further key exhibition of the festival, entitled CMA Mosor 'The spirit of the mountain, the breath of the mountain' opens at Fotoklub Split on Thursday 15 November and runs until 30 November.