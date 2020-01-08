The Croatian National Theatre Ivan Zajc in Rijeka held concerts to herald the start of city's year as European Capital of Culture

The Croatian National Theatre Ivan Zajc in Rijeka held concerts on the approach to the New Year as an overture into the city of Rijeka's 2020 year as European Capital of Culture. The concerts of the evenings 27, 28, 29 and 30 December, which were named 'Overture for Rijeka 2020', saw the Rijeka Opera and Orchestra conducted by well-known maestro TaeJung Lee (pictured). All of the concerts were sold out and in addition to the evening concerts there was a special performance at midday on New Year's Eve at which all children were invited to attend for free. The Croatian National Theatre Ivan Zajc in Rijeka has held concerts around the turning of the new year since 1982 and, as such, the events have become a traditional part of the city's annual Christmastime. The theatre has an extensive programme of opera, ballet, classical music and drama events planned for the city's big year, including several shows of musical theatre penned by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Other highlights include Les Vents Français, The Venice Baroque Orchestra and Vivaldi on a Stradivarius violin, Tristan and Izolde, Dmitri Šostakovič: Babi Yar, Symphony no.13 in B-flat minor and Gustav Mahler: Resurrection, Symphony no. 2 in C-minor for soprano, alto, choir and orchestra. A more detailed list of the performances taking place in the theatre's early 2020 schedule can be viewed here.