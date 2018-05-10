  • News
These cool new murals in Zagreb fuse street art with nature

By Time Out contributors Posted: Thursday May 10 2018, 10:54am

Image: Floraart / Boris Bare

Zagreb is no stranger to graffiti, from its downtown walls covered in rashes of swirling name-tags to bright and beautiful murals that add flourishes of colour to the city. Capitalising on the uptick of interest in street art, Zagreb's annual flower show Floraart are testing a cool new marketing strategy. Mixing verdant foliage with spraypainted images, they've come up with some awesomely textured one-off pieces to promote the event. Teaming up with Boris Bare from Zagreb's Art Park, the project works with trees, ivy and green climbers to celebrate nature in urban spaces.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 All image courtesy of Floraart.

You can find them on Opatovina, Ribnjak and Bundek.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RECOMMENDED: a street art tour of Zagreb

 

Staff writer
