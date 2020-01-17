Three new budget airline routes to Croatia from Belgium and the Netherlands for 2020

Three new budget-priced routes from the Netherlands and Belgium are to be introduced to Croatia this year. From early summer 2020, Easyjet will introduce a new line from Amsterdam to Zadar, Ryanair will fly from Maastricht to Zadar and TUIfly airlines will fly from Brussels for Pula.



The announcement was made at the Vakantiebeurs Tourism Fair in the Dutch city of Utrecht, which takes place from January 15 to 19. During 2019, nearly 500,000 arrivals and approximately 3 million overnight stays in Croatia were made from the Dutch market. The new lines will be of significant interest to festival-goers heading to The Garden Resort for its summer-long season of international events. Belgian and Dutch party people have always been a significant part of the festival audiences on the site, not least at Dekmantel Selectors which is a Dutch-run event.