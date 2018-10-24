Todd Terry and more play free Defected NYE event on Zagreb's Strossmayer square

Following their successful second summertime festival in the country, the UK's Defected Records are returning to Croatia to hold their first ever New Year's Eve event here. New York house music innovator Todd Terry will headline the party, which will take place at the Fuliranje area, the square on Strossmayer, right in the heart of Zagreb's Advent Festival. Best of all, the event will be absolutely free of charge.

The event is incredibly significant for Defected as it will take us and the label into 2019, the year of their 20th anniversary. Founded by Simon Dunmore, the label has grown substantially in its two decades. It is now one of the biggest independent labels in the world specialising in house music. Its mixed compilations are some of the highest sellers in the genre and in recent years the label has grown into a brand strong enough to host sell-out parties across Europe.

Defected have held club residencies in London and on Ibiza, both under their own name and under their disco-themed Glitterbox events. They now host an annual five day festival on the Dalmatian coast in Tisno called Defected Croatia, which saw them reach capacity numbers in 2018. Support to Todd Terry at the event comes from Peznt, Andy Daniell and Blacksoul. Defected Croatia return to Tisno in 2019.