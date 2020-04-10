Travel and movement restrictions in Croatia are changing by the day as the country fights to reign in COVID-19. 1495 cases of COVID-19 are currently confirmed in Croatia. Read on to find the latest travel (within, into and out of Croatia) information as of April 10, 2020.

TRAVEL AND MOVEMENT WITHIN CROATIA

Civilian movement restrictions across Croatia:

Gatherings of five or more people are banned

A two-metre distance must be kept between individuals outside of the home (both indoors and outdoors)

Loitering is prohibited in public areas including

* S treets

* Squares

* Rivieras

* Parks

* All other public surfaces on which a large number of people can gather

The following establishments are open. Working hours are from 8am to 5pm as of March 23, and establishments must act in accordance with given hygiene and sanitation laws. *Due to Easter Sunday on April 12, stores will be open from 7am to 8pm from April 9 to April 11. After Aprill 11, working hours will be back to 8am to 5pm.* * Grocery and hygenic product stores

* Specialized stores for medicine (pharmacies) - 24-hour pharmacies are exempt from the above time limits * Specialized stores for veterinary-medical products

* Agriculture-based pharmacies

* Gas stations - working hours may vary. As of March 26, only drivers purchasing gas may use gas stations to buy other products as well

* Kiosks * Banks - may vary from bank to bank, check with each individually

* Bakeries

* Dry cleaners

* Specialized stores with orthopedic and other assistance-based products

* Specialized stores with equipment for children

* Specialized stores with food for animals

* Logistic and distribution centres for food, beverages and hygiene products

* Wholesalers * Post offices - entry will only be allowed to citizens wearing masks as of March 23 * Stores in the Zagreb and Krapina-Zagorje counties selling construction materials are reopening to facilitate restoration work following the March 22 earthquake as of March 28 * Marketplace stands selling fish, dairy, fruits and vegetables are open, in accordance with strict hygienic, sanitary and social distancing regulations, as of April 8. Only indoor stands and stands where it is possible to keep a 3 to 5 metre distance between individuals are open.

All other non-medical/non-public service establishments are closed including * All cultural establishments (museums, theaters, cinemas, libraries, reading rooms), exhibitions, shows and fairs

* All customer service establishments (including cafés and restaurants), with the exception of food preparation and delivery services, accommodation services, and soup and student kitchens

* All service establishments which entail close contact with customers (for example, hairdressers, beauty salons, barber shops, nail salons, massage parlors, saunas, swimming pools)

* All sports competitions, organized trainings, gyms, sports centers, fitness and recreation centers

* Childrens’ playgrounds, workshops and organized dance schools

* Driving schools and language schools

* Religious gatherings

Leaving the house should be kept to a minimum and only done when necessary, in accordance with new rules.

Public transport restrictions across Croatia:

All public transport is being stopped and all bus and train stations are closed as of March 22 for 30 days. This includes the following

* Public transport (including buses, trams and trains) within and between cities and regions (excluding taxis which are subject to new hygiene and contact standards)

* International public transport

* Other public transport vehicles such as cable cars and funiculars

Public transport vehicles will still be in use but restricted to those with a special permit (which will be issued as deemed necessary, such as for medical and public service workers)

The Croatian government and Čazmatrans Promet d.o.o. have established nine intercity bus lines only for police officers and health workers as of March 25

Civilian roadway rules across Croatia:

Intercity civilian travel by car is prohibited

Leaving one's city of residence is prohibited, with the exception of individuals with permits including

* Necessary supply personnel

* Certain public service personnel including medical staff, veterinary staff, security staff, and water, gas and electricity staff

* Civilians in need of emergency medical care

* Civilians who must provide emergency care to family members (children, the elderly)

* Health and civilian protection employees

Follow the website of the Croatian Automobile Club, aka HAK (Croatia's equivalent to the USA's AAA or UK's AA) for full traffic information in English here.

Sea travel restrictions across Croatia:

Catamarans are not running. Certain ferry lines continue to operate under specific circumstances.

Jadrolinija, Croatia's most popular ferry company, put up a warning sign on March 23 on their website: 'According to the Decision of the National Civil Protection Headquarters on measures for limiting public transport in liner coastal transportation, we inform our passengers that regardless of their purchased tickets, only passengers with islander cards, permanent island residence certificates, public service employees and freight vehicles registered in Croatia can board the ferries or ships from mainland or from island to island. Those travelling from inlands to the mainland have no limitations, but return tickets can be bought only by the aforementioned categories. Passengers who do not meet these conditions and who have purchased tickets will be refunded according to Jadrolinija's General Terms and Conditions.'

Only the following eight ferry lines are still running

* 311 Ilovik - Mrtvaška and vice versa

* 405 Rava - (Mala Rava - Veli Iž - Mali Iž) - Zadar and vice versa

* 415 Vrgada - Pakoštane - (Biograd) and vice versa

* 501 Krpanj - Brodarica

* 505 (Vodice - Prvić Šepurine - Prvić Luka - Zlarin) - Šibenik and vice versa

* 612 Komiža - Biševo and vice versa

* 807 Suđurađ - Lopud - Koločep - Dubrovnik

* Olib-Silba-Premuda-Zadar and vice versa - this is a fast ferry line established per supply necessity on March 24

* As of March 23, the 310 Mali - Lošinj - Susak - Unije line is stopped

Ferry passengers should purchase tickets online or via mobile application, not in person.

For air travel information, check directly with airlines.

Croatia has nine civilian airports (see list below). Some airports offer information on their pages, but for specific air travel information (flight times, availability, cancellations, delays, refunds), check directly with airlines.

Who can issue a special permit for people who are exceptions to certain travel regulations?

Civil Protection staff members can issue permits for vital family reasons, such as providing care for children or the elderly, purchasing food and basic supplies, and buying food for and feeding animals

Legal entities should make an assessment of necessary staff, and issue permits only to persons who are absolutely necessary for the functioning of the community

Selected general practitioner medical doctors can arrange for the issuance of permits on the basis of medical records

Permits are provided as restrictively as possible, and only in truly urgent cases.

Issuance of permits should be organized electronically or by other appropriate means without social contact whenever possible.

Anyone who breaks restrictions is subject to fines and other potential punishment, including jail time. Fines can reach up to 120,000 HRK for repeat offenders. Police forces across the country will be monitoring streets and public areas to make sure rules are being followed.

CROSS-BORDER TRAVEL

International bus and train lines have been stopped. International air travel is ongoing but varies from case to case, so check flight information directly with airlines.

Travel to and from other EU countries from Croatia:

On Tuesday, March 17, the European Union closed its borders to all non-European Union citizens for a 30-day period. Travel within the EU is permitted or restricted on a country-by-country basis.

Croatia is allowing EU citizens to return to their countries of citizenship. Croatian citizens are allowed entry back into Croatia. EU citizens will be allowed entry to Croatia only in special circumstances (for example, health workers, researchers, diplomats, police officers, civilian safety teams, military personnel), as determined by the Croatian Institute of Public Health. Additional information regarding Croatia and its bordering countries can be found on the Croatian Automobile's Club's website here.

Everyone (citizens and non-citizens) entering Croatia is subject to specific measures (which include isolation in a government facility or self-isolation), as required by the Croatian Institute of Public Health.

Non-EU travel to and from Croatia:

As of March 12, 2020, travellers to Croatia from specially-defined COVID-19-affected areas are required to spend 14 days in government quarantine facilities. The defined areas are

* China: Hubei province, including the city of Wuhan

* Germany: the County of Heinsberg in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia

* Iran

* Italy

* South Korea: the city of Daegu and the County of Cheongdo

The Croatian Ministry of Health has also implemented monitoring and self-isolation measures for travellers from any COVID-19-affected countries including

* Albania

* Algeria

* Andorra

* Australia

* Austria

* Bahrain

* Bangladesh

* Belarus

* Belgium

* Brazil

* Bulgaria

* Cambodia

* Cameroon

* Canada

* Chile

* China (except region listed above)

* Costa Rica

* Cyprus

* Czech Republic

* Denmark

* Ecuador

* Egypt

* Finland

* France

* Germany

* Greece

* Hong Kong

* Hungary

* Iceland

* India

* Indonesia

* Iraq

* Ireland

* Israel

* Japan

* Lebanon

* Liechtenstein

* Luxembourg

* Malaysia

* Maldives

* Malta

* Monaco

* Montenegro

* Netherlands

* New Zealand

* North Macedonia

* Norway

* Pakistan

* Peru

* Philippines

* Poland

* Portugal

* Romania

* San Marino

* Singapore

* Slovakia

* Slovenia

* South Korea (except region listed above)

* Spain

* Sweden

* Switzerland

* Thailand

* Turkey

* Ukraine

* United Arab Emirates

* United Kingdom

* United States of America

* Vietnam

Travellers from these countries (even if they show no COVID-19 symptoms) must self-isolate for 14 days and contact the nearest epidemiologist for further instructions (which may include hospitalization if they show symptoms).

A list of epidemiologist health institution contacts by Croatian county can be found here.

For non-EU citizens in Croatia, and for details about travelling in and out of the EU, consult your local embassies and specific government websites for travel and contact information.

The recommendation of the Croatian Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs is to delay any and all travels if possible.

