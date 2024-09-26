Ugly is lovely at Zagreb’s Organ Vida photography festival

Opening tonight, Thursday, September 26, at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MSU), the 13th edition of international photography festival Organ Vida spotlights the touching side of ugliness. This year’s thematic subtitle is Creeps and Butterflies, placing emphasis on works that actively reject the notion of perfectionism both in our own bodies and in visual culture writ large.

The organisers make note of the so-called goblin mode phenomenon, an idea in which the cleanliness and neatness of your self-image is rejected as a needlessly oppressive societal norm, and consider this aesthetic movement a response to a spiritual nihilism caused by existing in an uncertain world and decaying social order. The images, both repellent, fascinating and produced by domestic and international photographers alike, cause both a creeping feeling and butterflies in the viewer’s stomach.

Three other exhibitions make up the festival alongside the headline collection. Ties That Bind consists of works from up-and-coming photographers in the art world as part of the FUTURES network, with two solo shows – Croat Ivan Bučinić’s ID_75 and Seasons in Hell from the UK's Zoe Williams – completing the programme.

The opening of the festival begins at 8pm, and all four exhibitions will be on display until November 3.



Where: Museum of Contemporary Art, Avenija Dubrovnik 17, Novi Zagreb; Floors 1 & 2 of the temporary exhibitions section

When: September 26 to November 3

Admission: €7, available at the museum