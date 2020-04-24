Vibe virtually with funky online gigs this weekend

The weekend is here and we're still socially isolated. Luckily, knights in shining armour DJs with shining vinyls are here to rescue your Friday and Saturday nights. Read on to find your weekend groove with our selection of the two best gigs going down this weekend.

Močvara Club is vibing via FB Live at 9pm on Friday, April 24

Cult Zagreb club Močvara (translating to 'Swamp') has organised a music session with Latvian avant-pop/synth-pop singer and songwriter Evija Vebere.

Evia performs and creates music with electronic instruments and her characteristically fairy-like voice. Evija's style ranges from light and playful tunes to wild and energetic grooves. Many compare her to Björk, Grimes, Die Antwoord and Kate Bush. Her solo album Sirdsbut won Best Alternative Music Album at the 2019 Latvian Music Awards.

A word from the organisers:

'If you would like to support this event, you can make a donation before, during or within 15 days after the event here. Thanks for helping not to dry out your and our Močvara ('Swamp')!'

Catch Evija tonight on the club's FB page live here.

BSH Events is vibing via YouTube, FB Live and Twitch at 5pm on Saturday, April 25

To the dismay of many, BSH Events' iconic Zagreb Sunset Sessions (epic sunset-sunrise parties in locations from the Museum of Contemporary Art's rooftop to the ancient Medvedgrad castle on Mount Medvednica) currently can't be held. But - BSH has gone online, with a series of live shows called 'BSH on AIR' and a more-than-fitting motto: #neverstopdancing. And so, they've ensured that the party, and dancing, truly never stops.

Their guest on Saturday is GRAMOPHONEDzIE, who will present a live vinyl session by the pool from the city of Belgrade. Find out how to tune in here.

Check out previous lineups by BSH on Air:

April 18 - Mony + Pablo Panda broadcasted live from Zadar



April 11 - Aldo Morro broadcasted live from club Johann Franck in Zagreb



April 4 - Yakka broadcasted live from his studio



March 3 - BLACKSOUL broadcasted live from his home

and be sure not to miss the next spunky session tomorrow!

This feature is part of Time Out Croatia's commitment to support businesses, commerce and non-profit organisations during the period of social distancing.