Video: first views of the finished sky walk on Biokovo mountain

Mountain walkers have taken a video taken from the high glass bridge being built at Ravna Vlaska on Biokovo mountain. The new skywalk viewpoint sits 1228 metres above sea level and extends out from the mountain by some 12 metres. Being made mostly of glass, the walk might be nerve-racking to some, especially as it has not yet officially been finished. But, some of this group enjoying the mountain Biokovo look not to have been perturbed.



Their video shows the skywalk offering incredible views of the Adriatic and towns like Makarska.





A fine, pretty and well-judged piece of design and engineering, this is clearly not the skywalk's first official video introduction. However, the video shows it could soon be receiving official visitors.