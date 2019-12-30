Walk through the skies and get incredible views on Biokovo this summer

Pictures of a stunning new vantage point atop the Biokovo mountain range offer an exciting prospect for anyone visiting the Makarska Riviera this summer. The new Skywalk viewpoint sits 1228 metres above sea level and will offer incredible views of the Adriatic, towns like Makarska and Tučepi plus the islands of Brač and Hvar.

Extending some 12 metres out into the skies from the mountain at Ravna Vlaska, the viewing platform will surely test the nerve of anyone who gets wobbly knees when high up, not least because much of the structure is built from super-thick glass.





Already impressive, views from the Skywalk will be superb in the cloudless summertime skies. Photo © Jadranovo doo.



The Skywalk is situated inside Biokovo Nature Park, a popular place for hikers, walkers and cyclists. Visitors and locals have long climbed the mountain range to experience its awesome views of the sea and coast. From the mountain range's highest peak at Sveti Jure you can see not only the coast but also into Bosnia and Herzegovina and the valleys of the little-visited Dalmatian hinterland on the other side.







Impression of the completed Skywalk. Image © JU PP Biokovo



Formerly a toll road, from near Baška Voda you can now pass through the mountain range via Tunel Sveti Ilija for free in order to experience the hinterland and great natural features like the Red and Blue lakes at Imotski. Biokovo is part of the Dinaric Alps, which run parallel to the coast down the entire length of Dalmatia and into Montenegro. The mountain range offers an often spectacularly colourful backdrop at sunset and sunrise for those holidaying by the sea and is particularly impressive along the Makarska Riviera.





The freshwater Blue lake in Imotski, a popular place for summertime swimmers



The new Skywalk will also be accessible by road for those who don't fancy taking the trek to the top on foot. Its construction is part of a European Regional Development Fund-financed project which will also see upgrades to roads, trails, transportation links and other facilities within the nature park.







The Biokovo mountain range, as seen from Baška Voda on the Makarska Riviera