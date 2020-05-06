VIDEO: The incredible nature and natural assets of Croatia

From the waterfalls and lakes of National Parks like Plitvice and Krka and the mountainous region of Lika to the thousand diverse islands and fertile flatlands between the Sava and Drava rivers, Croatia is a country with incredible nature and natural assets. These are just some of the unforgettable landscapes showcased in this new video by the Croatian National Tourist Board.



The team at #Croatiafulloflife launched a new campaign in late April 2020 inviting you to welcome Croatia into your homes. A series of videos showing some of the country's most-appealing aspects is intended to inspire future visitors at a time when they themselves cannot currently receive Croatia's famous welcome. The first video in the #CroatiaLongDistanceLove campaign has already received 1.5 million views. Take a look at the latest video, which focusses on the country's wondrous nature and natural assets.

Share the story