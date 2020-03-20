Watch: FIFA's official World Cup 2018 movie, released today

Social distancing is tough enough, but the thought of managing it without any sports to watch is quite horrifying for some fans. Luckily, FIFA have this evening released their official movie of the 2018 World Cup. Now you can again relive the incredible success of the Croatian national football team, who made an unprecedented journey all the way to the final.

© HNS

Some of the greatest stars of Croatian football like Ivan Perišić, Ivan Rakitić, Luka Modrić, Mario Mandžukić, Domagoj Vida and Danijel Subašić came of age just in time for the last World Cup competition. They gave their side not only skill and determination, but a maturity and experience that proved overwhelming to each opponent they met on their journey to the competition's last match.

Two nail-biting penalty shoot-outs and that last minute goal to knock out England, you can take the adrenaline-charged ride once more from the comfort of your own home. Check the movie out right here.