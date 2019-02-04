Zagreb Dox biography films programme revealed

Croatia's standout documentary film festival, Zagreb Dox, has released its biography film programme for 2019. The Biography Dox series will this year include films about sports stars, including tennis ace John McEnroe (main picture), films about powerful women who are leaders in their field, singer Kate Nash and journalist Marie Colvin, plus an award-winning film about Indian Nobel Prize winner Kailash Satyarthi. The biography programme follows Zagreb Dox announcement of the Oscar and Bafta nominated documentary inclusions at this year's event.







Marie Colvin in 'Under The Wire'





'John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection' by French filmmaker Julien Faraut looks at the sometimes fiery tennis legend in the eighties, at the peak of his career. British documentary 'Under the Wire' tells the story of the last, fatal mission of courageous Sunday Times war reporter Marie Colvin.

'The Price of Free' was voted best American documentary at Sundance in 2018 and follows Nobel Prize winner Kailash Satyarthi as he combats child labour. Over the course of several decades in India he is estimated to have saved some 87,000 children. 'Kate Nash: Underestimate the Girl' is an intimate portrayal of the outspoken former pop music sensation as she redirects her life and career.



ZagrebDox takes place between Sunday 24 February and Sunday 3 March with screenings being held at Kaptol Boutique Cinema.