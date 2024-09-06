Subscribe
Zagreb’s annual vegan festival ZeGeVege heads to Europski trg

Returning in its largest form to date, this showcase of green delights also schedules workshops and discussions

Jan Bantic
ZeGeVege Festival
Davorin Visnjic/PIXSELLZeGeVege Festival 2023
The vegan festival ZeGeVege takes over downtown Zagreb square Europski trg for the first time, for a full three-day programme starting today, Friday, September 6. A range of vendors offers various eco-friendly goods – produce, foods, cruelty-free cosmetics and more – while the kids can be entertained at a number of fun workshops.

Among the stalls, you'll find superplanty, a vegan restaurant that features in our top list of green eateries in Zagreb, while other interesting highlights include pies and strudels at Piterija Zvrk and the spirits, juices and tea blends available at OPG Branko Kovačić.

For dog lovers, pups from Dumovec – Zagreb’s stray animal shelter – will be at the festival every morning, with volunteers present to advocate the benefits of adopting a stray.

For more information, check the festival’s website, with various vendors highlighted on the event’s Facebook page.

Where: Europski trg
When: September 6-8, 9am-9pm
Entry: FREE

