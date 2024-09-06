Zagreb’s annual vegan festival ZeGeVege heads to Europski trg

The vegan festival ZeGeVege takes over downtown Zagreb square Europski trg for the first time, for a full three-day programme starting today, Friday, September 6. A range of vendors offers various eco-friendly goods – produce, foods, cruelty-free cosmetics and more – while the kids can be entertained at a number of fun workshops.

Among the stalls, you'll find superplanty, a vegan restaurant that features in our top list of green eateries in Zagreb, while other interesting highlights include pies and strudels at Piterija Zvrk and the spirits, juices and tea blends available at OPG Branko Kovačić.

For dog lovers, pups from Dumovec – Zagreb’s stray animal shelter – will be at the festival every morning, with volunteers present to advocate the benefits of adopting a stray.

For more information, check the festival’s website, with various vendors highlighted on the event’s Facebook page.

Where: Europski trg

When: September 6-8, 9am-9pm

Entry: FREE