Zagreb's unconventional art fair ArtOmat returns

Had your fill of seasonal sausages and mulled wine? Looking for something unique to buy as a Christmas present for that special someone? If the answer to either is yes, and you're in Zagreb next week, then you may be in luck. After one year absent from the city, the self-titled unconventional art fair ArtOmat returns to Zagreb this December. ArtOmat takes place from 17 to 23 December at the Croatian Association of Fine Artists (known locally as 'The Mosque' with over 70 artists and crafters displaying work that lies at the forefront of contemporary design and art in Croatia.









Organised by the Croatian Artists’ Association (HDLU) the event is deliberately pitched towards the alternative side of Christmas shopping, it’s a great place to browse for unique jewellery, alternative-designer fashion, one-off accessories and a host of genuine artworks.







The popular event changes format somewhat this year as it grows into a small cultural festival. A new edition to the event, ArtOmat Spotlights, will see discussions between artists, designers and curators. The enlarged exhibiting area for this year's event will hold a new concept of the ArtOmat Walk, with modern and historic art subjects, studio visits and interaction between audience and artists taking part along the route, as well as DJs soundtracking some of the exhibition space.



Opening times can be found here