Zagreb's Lisinski Concert Hall begins 24/7 outdoor music programme

Concert goers may not currently be able to go and watch their favourite performers, but Zagreb's renowned Lisinski Concert Hall believes that doesn't mean we have to go without their music. From today, the venue started serenading neighbouring streets with a new soundtrack. The music will be played 24-hours a day, seven days a week, until performances at the venue resume.



Lisinski Concert Hall has been hosting concerts of every musical genre for almost 50 years. Well known for showcasing world-standard classical music and ballet, they have also welcomed international stars of rock, jazz and pop music. The new musical programme - which can be heard coming from Lisinski's sound system all around the hall, on Vukovarska and Trg Stjepan Radić - is comprised of past guests to the venue, such as the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, Pat Metheny Group and the Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra.





