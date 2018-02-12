  • News
Zagreb's trams and buses are getting free wifi

By Justin McDonnell Posted: Monday February 12 2018, 11:31am

© Fumie Suzuki/Time Out

Who says nothing comes for free? Zagreb's public transport service ZET is brightening up your February with great news: free public wifi will be available on all trams and local buses by the end of April. Commuters needn't worry about streaming music or cat videos to perk up their daily slog to the office, and confused visitors can also keep track of where they are on Google maps without paying a single penny. Zagreb is investing 25.9 million kunas into the project, part of a wider scheme to jazz up the city's public transport and inspire drivers to ditch their cars and take the tram instead. Open-access wifi will be available 24 hours a day throughout the year. Visitors will need to register and re-login after 30 minutes of usage. Tap away!

