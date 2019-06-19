Rovinj nightlife, bar and café guide

There’s a sign reading 'Irish Pub' over the arched alleyway that leads to this nugget of a bar, although everyone in Rovinj knows it as ‘Art’. A good place for a quiet drink on weekdays, when it fills up with customers from across the age spectrum, and good-naturedly rowdy come the weekends, it’s the kind of place that’s popular with locals all year round and pays little heed to the seasonal ebb and flow of that tourist trade. The recipe is very simple: Guinness and Kilkenny on draught, Irish whiskeys lined up behind the bar, live (usually acoustic) music on Thursdays, and DJ parties on Saturdays.