Small, newish restaurant concentrating on good ingredients, cooked simply, is already a firm favourite in Split

Since opening in 2016, ARTiČOK has muscled aside competition to become one of the places to eat in Split, its success based an appealing mixture of Mediterranean dishes, presented attractively but without too much formal fuss. With colourful, original murals in the dining room, the setting is as enjoyable as what comes on your plate. Signature dishes such as baked squid with artichoke (135Kn) and Dalmatian pašticada (beef stewed in wine and prunes; 120Kn) are great introductions to local cooking; starters like swordfish and seabass ceviche hint at a more experimental approach to local ingredients. Look out for inexpensive daily specials chalked up on a board beside the entrance. ARTiČOK’s only real problem is that it’s not that big, and it’s always a good idea to reserve rather than rolling up unannounced.