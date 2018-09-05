Choco Bar

Classic Croatian chocolatiers Kraš opened this palace of decadence disguised as a café on Opatija’s main drag. Along with elaborate sweets, tantalisingly displayed under glass in the glitzy interior, it also serves cakes, mousses, ice cream and cocktails, all made of chocolate, plus the hot-drink variety. It goes without saying that excellent coffee is also available. The pretty covered terrace, with modern decorative touches, is a nice place to relax and watch the busy boulevard go by.

