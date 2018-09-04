Johnson

Named after American president Lyndon Johnson (the former owner was a fan), this restaurant is a pillar of the Opatija Riviera culinary scene, serving freshly caught fish, lobster and shells with an haute-cuisine sense of style. Pride of place goes to the scampi, caught locally and prepared in a variety of different ways. Johnson is undoubtedly one of the best places to enjoy the traditional Kvarner sea-food repertoire, although the prices are correspondingly high.

Address: Majčevo 29B
Mošćenička Draga
51417
Opening hours: noon-11pm daily; Tue closed
Price: Mains 85-280kn
