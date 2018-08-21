A mixture of Asian dishes and local staples in a memorable location

Located in a colonnaded Renaissance courtyard lined with enormous potted plants, this is a rather memorable location in which to feast on, what is for Split, a rather unusual mixture of Asian dishes and local staples. The customary Croatian fish and meat choices are all here, joined by a handful of Thai options (the very reasonable Pad Thai clocks in at 85Kn) and a decent choice of sushi. The florid vegetal murals and revolving ceiling fans in the bar area lend an exotic film-noir feel; indeed there’s a cinematic theme throughout (the Kinoteka art cinema is right next door), with movie posters on the walls and old cinema seats at some of the tables. There’s a good list of cocktails and shots if you want to make a night of it.