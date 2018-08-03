Tucked in from the seafront on Primošten’s prominent headland, the Konoba Galeb is a godsend for those holidaying on a budget. Dalmatian favourites – grilled meat, seafood risotto, scampi – are piled high in huge portions, meaning that you can save yourself for one meal a day. This may as well be the evening meal as, given the Adriatic-facing location, you can take in the sunset as you chomp into your škampi na žaru, served with a side of chips and a salad. Throw in a glass of house wine or a cold beer, and your affordable dining experience is complete.