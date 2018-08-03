Despite a location overlooking the sea from the Primošten peninsula, the Konoba Papec (Splitska 9) offers all the Dalmatian favourites at pre-boom prices. Don’t miss the pre-dinner samples of local specialities at this rustic tavern, one of Primošten’s oldest and most photographed townhouses. The small, dark interior with thick stone walls is decorated with traditional costumes and wine-making equipment. Outside, wooden benches and wine-barrel tables provide lovely sunset seating. The friendly owner, born in the house, brings out reasonably priced bite-size portions of goats’ cheese soaked in olive oil, prosciutto and olives, paired with a glass of Babić wine or a shot of rakija, all own-made in the local villages.