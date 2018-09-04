It’s a lung-busting walk up a steep hill or a 50kn taxi ride, but once you reach the terrace restaurant of the Villa Kapetanović hotel, you can settle in for a gourmet meal with spectacular vistas. Watch postcard sunsets over the bay of Kvarner while the award-winning kitchen prepares treats such as calamari stuffed with scampi, steak with truffles, or lobster that’s just been yanked from the fish tank. Knowledgeable and friendly servers are happy to guide you through the menu and the long list of well chosen Croatian wines. This is superb slightly modernised Croatian cuisine, with creative use of the best local and seasonal ingredients. For the full gourmet experience, there are tasting menus, either four courses or seven. Laurus costs a little more but it’s special.