Ten traditional Christmas dishes in Croatia

Krvavica or blood sausage is a speciality that holds huge regional varieties in its composition throughout Europe, in South America and the Far East. Pigs blood is the key ingredient and what colours the sausage black after cooking. The filler could be bread, potato, buckwheat, corn flour or grains like barley. You'll sometimes find a bit of offal in the Croatian version and, rather confusingly, some argue that the name krvavica should be used when talking about švargla, a foodstuff made using much higher quantities of offal, usually preserved in jelly (not for the fainthearted). Croatians have an admirable tradition of using the whole of the animal once slaughtered. It is traditional for pigs to be dispatched in the winter. When pigs are killed in the summer, it is extremely rare that krvavica is made, as the weather is too warm for its production. Therefore, you only see this sausage in winter. Some Croatians are surprised to learn that versions of both kravavica and čvarci (fried pig rind) are eaten throughout the European continent.