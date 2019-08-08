The best cafés and coffee shops in Dubrovnik
If you're looking for cafés in Dubrovnik, you're spoilt for choice. Café-bars with capacious terraces line the streets of the Old Town, but many offer below-standard coffee and little in the way of atmosphere. Instead, look out for one of these cafés, where you'll find first-class coffee, friendly service and a genuine buzz.
Pupica
A cute café with reasonable prices and a cosy kitchen environment, with checked cloths on the tables and a mis-matched collection of china mugs lining the shelf behind the counter. Pupica's reliably well rounded coffee is what brings in the locals day in day out; while an excellent selection of muffins, carrot cake and chocolate brownies are enough to entice a regular stream of visitors in need of a sweet nibble.
Glam Café
Glam Café is typical of the cupboard-sized bars in streets like this, with three tables outside and just about enough room for a five-a-side football team inside.
Cogito Coffee
As you might expect from a coffee specialist they spread their net rather wider than the average Croatian kafić, with trained baristas serving up smooth espressos as well as grappling with the demands of filter, Chemex and cold-brew coffees. A new branch of Cogito, just outside the Ploče Gate at Hvarska 2, is set to open in summer 2019.
Festival Café
This landmark venue on Stradun is pricey even by Dubrovnik standards but popular all the same – everyone meets at the Festival. Breakfasts go for 60kn, dishes of the day 80kn and seasonal mixed drinks 50kn, eg a frozen cappuccino with Bailey's. It's got a proper bar counter, a long interior brightened by vintage coffee ads and outdoor seating. Fruit frappés and home-made cakes complete the picture.
Cele Café
First opened in 1932 by a certain Celestin 'Cele' Šikić, this busy place is one of a gaggle of cafés grouped around the Stradun's bustling eastern end. Cele's sizeable pavement terrace can be mobbed by tourists in high season, and the place only really comes into its own when the midsummer deluge has receded.