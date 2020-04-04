Homo si teć (Come, let's all run)

The largest street race for runners in Croatia

At over 20 years old, Homo si teć is the largest street race for runners in Croatia. More than 17, 000 runners of all ages and abilities now take part in the race and, like the city's famous Carnival, such is its popularity that the bulk of the city centre becomes pedestrianised for the duration of the event. Spectators line the route as runners pass along Rijeka's most famous streets like Korzo, with the race containing not only the traditional citizens’ race but also the Rijeka half marathon, the Hendi Cup and the Ciciban Cup. A great music and entertainment programme accompanies the event, with partying on the streets and around the city centre continuing long into the night. The race's title is a term not in standard Croatian, but in the coastal Čakavski dialect.