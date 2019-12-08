Zagreb Advent Run

Internationally attended fun run which raises money for charitable causes, Zagreb Advent Run is open to participants of all ages and abilities and is perhaps one of the most fun of all such happenings, with the vast majority of runners choosing to run in costume, many being seasonally themed. Pre-registration is a must. The race's starting point is in front of the city centre's Westin Hotel.

https://www.zagrebadventrun.hr/en
