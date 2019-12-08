Zagreb Advent Run
Internationally attended fun run which raises money for charitable causes, Zagreb Advent Run is open to participants of all ages and abilities and is perhaps one of the most fun of all such happenings, with the vast majority of runners choosing to run in costume, many being seasonally themed. Pre-registration is a must. The race's starting point is in front of the city centre's Westin Hotel.
|Event website:
|https://www.zagrebadventrun.hr/en
|Venue name:
|Various venues in Zagreb
|Address:
|
Zagreb
Dates And Times
-
- Various venues in Zagreb 150 kuna participation fee until November 24