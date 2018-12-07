Cirque Du Soleil: Toruk

The world-acclaimed Québécois circus troupe visits Zagreb for their next arena show inspired by Avatar

There’s nothing on the stage quite like Cirque du Soleil. The Canadian company is loved for its breathtaking arena shows, which blend world-class acrobatics, cutting-edge visuals, puppetry and cinematic scores.

Each new Cirque du Soleil is inspired by a different theme – and this time, Toruk: The First Flight will transport audiences to the world of Pandora from James Cameron’s record-breaking film Avatar.

In this visually stunning, immersive production, Cirque du Soleil will bring Pandora to life, telling a story set thousands of years before the events in the film, before humans set foot on the country. The story will focus on the Na’vi’s close relationship to nature, and will feature visuals by multimedia innovators Michel Lemieux and Victor Pilon.