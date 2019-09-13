International Puppet Festival
Founded in 1968, the festival is a celebration of the history of puppetry and its role in Croatian culture. There will be exhibitions and puppet-making workshops as well as performances.
|Venue name:
|International Centre for Cultural Services
|Address:
|
17
Božidara Magovca
Zagreb
10010
|Event website:
|http://www.pif.hr/en
-
- International Centre for Cultural Services perfomances in the open free of charge; performances for children 15 kunas; performances for organized groups of children 10 kunas; performances for adults 30 kunas
-
- International Centre for Cultural Services perfomances in the open free of charge; performances for children 15 kunas; performances for organized groups of children 10 kunas; performances for adults 30 kunas
-
- International Centre for Cultural Services perfomances in the open free of charge; performances for children 15 kunas; performances for organized groups of children 10 kunas; performances for adults 30 kunas
-
- International Centre for Cultural Services perfomances in the open free of charge; performances for children 15 kunas; performances for organized groups of children 10 kunas; performances for adults 30 kunas
-
- International Centre for Cultural Services perfomances in the open free of charge; performances for children 15 kunas; performances for organized groups of children 10 kunas; performances for adults 30 kunas
-
- International Centre for Cultural Services perfomances in the open free of charge; performances for children 15 kunas; performances for organized groups of children 10 kunas; performances for adults 30 kunas
-
- International Centre for Cultural Services perfomances in the open free of charge; performances for children 15 kunas; performances for organized groups of children 10 kunas; performances for adults 30 kunas