International Puppet Festival

Theatre, Puppetry Friday September 13 2019 - Thursday September 19 2019
Puppet festival

Founded in 1968, the festival is a celebration of the history of puppetry and its role in Croatian culture. There will be exhibitions and puppet-making workshops as well as performances.

Venue name: International Centre for Cultural Services
Address: 17
Božidara Magovca
Zagreb
10010
Event website: http://www.pif.hr/en
    • International Centre for Cultural Services perfomances in the open free of charge; performances for children 15 kunas; performances for organized groups of children 10 kunas; performances for adults 30 kunas
