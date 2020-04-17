100 miles of Istria

Croatia's biggest trail race

The biggest Croatian trail race takes you around the beautiful interior of the Istrian peninsula, with several courses available to meet your running ambitions and capacities. The four main courses range from 40 kilometres to 110 kilometres and are colour coded - red, blue, green and yellow - with each course having its own starting point, either in Buzet, Lovran, Labin or Motovun. Founded in 2013, its opening year saw 237 competitors take part. Now, more than 2000 competitors of all abilities enter the event, trekking across gently sloping hillsides and dirt tracks, traversing ground in eyeshot of vineyards and olive groves.