20 great things to do in Varaždin

Surrounded by two moats, a drawbridge and a guardhouse, sat atop a verdant hillock, the city’s iconic symbol, Varaždin Castle, was created to keep the Turks out. Referred to as Stari Grad, ‘Old Town’, it’s distinct from the more modern city centre it overlooks, although they’re adjacent to each other. Constructed from the 14th century onwards, this fortress gained its Gothic appearance when the rounded towers were created in the 16th century, when the threat of Ottoman invasion was at its height. For generations thereafter, this was the seat of the Erdödy dynasty, as can be seen by the elegant furniture and fearsome weaponry on display around what is now the City Museum. Based here since 1925, it comprises ten rooms, each in period style, with furnishing from the Baroque, Biedemeier and Art-Deco eras, among others. The City Museum also encompasses the art galleries at the Sermage Palace and the Museum of Entomology at the Herzer Palace.