Above The Clouds conference

Things to do, Talks and lectures Hotel Tomislavov Dom , Zagreb Saturday May 9 2020
Cloud storage systems discussed by an international cabal of IT experts

Held above the clouds, on the high peak of Medvednica mountain overlooking Zagreb, this suitably-named conference brings a swarm of IT experts - including programmers, software engineers, and developers, both local and international - to discuss clouds and multi-cloud information storage systems. 

Event website: https://www.abovecloudsconf.com
Venue name: Hotel Tomislavov Dom
Address: Sljemenska cesta 24, Sljeme Mountain
Zagreb
10000

