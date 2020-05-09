Above The Clouds conference
Cloud storage systems discussed by an international cabal of IT experts
Held above the clouds, on the high peak of Medvednica mountain overlooking Zagreb, this suitably-named conference brings a swarm of IT experts - including programmers, software engineers, and developers, both local and international - to discuss clouds and multi-cloud information storage systems.
|Event website:
|https://www.abovecloudsconf.com
|Venue name:
|Hotel Tomislavov Dom
|Address:
Sljemenska cesta 24, Sljeme Mountain
Zagreb
10000
tickets from 500 kuna