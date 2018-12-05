Advent at Maksimir

Things to do Maksimir Park & Zoo , Zagreb Until Sunday January 6 2019
Advent at Maksimir
© Advent Zagreb

This new area of Zagreb's Advent, in Park Maksimir to the east of the city centre, makes use of the area by Zagreb's zoo and aims particularly to engage with families. Workshops, early evening concerts and a photo installation from Zagreb's Museum Of Illusions can be found here, plus seasonal food and drinks

Venue name: Maksimir Park & Zoo
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue +385 1 23 02 198
Address: Maksimirski perivoj
Zagreb
10000
Opening hours: Park 24hrs daily. Zoo 9am-5pm daily.
Transport: Trams 4, 5, 7, 11, 12 to Bukovačka
Event website: http://www.adventzagreb.com/advent-in-zagreb/-5be2c73743f0b?path=advent-u-zagrebu/advent-u-maksimiru&lang=en
Static map showing venue location
