Advent at Maksimir
This new area of Zagreb's Advent, in Park Maksimir to the east of the city centre, makes use of the area by Zagreb's zoo and aims particularly to engage with families. Workshops, early evening concerts and a photo installation from Zagreb's Museum Of Illusions can be found here, plus seasonal food and drinks
Venue name:
|Maksimir Park & Zoo
Contact:
Address:
|
Maksimirski perivoj
Zagreb
10000
Opening hours:
|Park 24hrs daily. Zoo 9am-5pm daily.
Transport:
|Trams 4, 5, 7, 11, 12 to Bukovačka
Event website:
|http://www.adventzagreb.com/advent-in-zagreb/-5be2c73743f0b?path=advent-u-zagrebu/advent-u-maksimiru&lang=en