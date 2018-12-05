Advent at Stara Tkalča
The popular tourist trail of Tkalčićeva is lined with bars, cafes and restaurants and is one of Zagreb's oldest streets. Reflecting its time-honoured status in the city's life, Tkalčićeva will showcase traditional artisan goods in its first year as part of Advent celebrations. Workshops on traditional arts and crafts will run throughout the season, accompanied by a music programme that, again, focusses on traditional sounds.
|Tkalčićeva street
Ulica Ivana Tkalčića
Zagreb
10000
|http://www.adventzagreb.com/advent-in-zagreb/-5be2c7d5c2ac3?path=advent-u-zagrebu/advent-stara-tkalca&lang=en