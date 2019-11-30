Advent at Stross
The tree-lined Strossmartre parade, which looks out over the city, is a romantic spot at any time of year, but it's all the more magical in winter. Enjoy gingerbread by the truckload, while guzzling craft beer and mulled wine from fairy-tale styled kiosks. Musical guests include Balkan Jazz band, Gramofon band and La Papa. The full lineup is listed over on their website.
|Strossmayerovo šetalište
Strossmayerovo Šetalište
Zagreb
10000