Advent at Stross

Things to do, Markets and fairs Strossmayerovo šetalište , Upper Town Saturday November 30 2019 - Tuesday January 7 2020 Free
The tree-lined Strossmartre parade, which looks out over the city, is a romantic spot at any time of year, but it's all the more magical in winter. Enjoy gingerbread by the truckload, while guzzling craft beer and mulled wine from fairy-tale styled kiosks. Musical guests include Balkan Jazz band, Gramofon band and La Papa. The full lineup is listed over on their website.

Details
Event website: http://www.adventzagreb.com/advent-in-zagreb/advent-on-stross
Venue name: Strossmayerovo šetalište
Address: Strossmayerovo Šetalište
Zagreb
10000

