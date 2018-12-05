Advent at the Croatian National Theatre
This area of artistic expression, just outside the incredible Croatian National Theatre, will hold a full live music programme featuring classical, soul and jazz musicians, DJs and acapella groups. Seasonal and regional food and drink options are also available.
|Venue name:
|Croatian National Theatre
|Contact:
|Address:
Trg Republike Hrvatske 15
Zagreb
10000
|Opening hours:
|Varies according to the event
|Transport:
|Tram 12, 13, 14, 17 to Trg Republike Hrvatske
|Event website:
|http://www.adventzagreb.com/advent-in-zagreb/-5bfeabc654162?path=advent-u-zagrebu/kul-advent&lang=en