Advent at the Klovićevi Dvori
Set in the gorgeous Habsburg-era old town, Advent at the Klovićevi Dvori is very much a family affair with daily workshops to keep the kids busy and plenty of free concerts. A cluster of wooden kiosks serves mulled wine and traditional festive fare, with sweeping views over Zagreb Cathedral and the Upper Town.
|Venue name:
Galerija Klovićevi Dvori

|Address:
|
Jezuitski trg 4
Zagreb
10000
|Opening hours:
Mon closed, Tue-Sun 11am-7pm
|Transport:
All trams to main square then funicular
|Event website:
|http://www.adventzagreb.com/advent-in-zagreb/advent-at-the-klovicevi-dvori