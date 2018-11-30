Advent at the Klovićevi Dvori

Friday November 30 2018 - Monday December 31 2018
Advent at the Klovićevi Dvori
Set in the gorgeous Habsburg-era old town, Advent at the Klovićevi Dvori is very much a family affair with daily workshops to keep the kids busy and plenty of free concerts. A cluster of wooden kiosks serves mulled wine and traditional festive fare, with sweeping views over Zagreb Cathedral and the Upper Town.

Venue name: Galerija Klovićevi Dvori
Address: Jezuitski trg 4
Zagreb
10000
Opening hours: Mon closed, Tue-Sun 11am-7pm
Transport: All trams to main square then funicular
Event website: http://www.adventzagreb.com/advent-in-zagreb/advent-at-the-klovicevi-dvori
