Advent on European Square

Pitched as the young person's Advent, the programme at European Square is decidedly more modern than traditional Advent happenings with concerts and DJ sets every night. Just by the main square, this little corner tends to attract young, creative types, and there's always a real buzz. Here, you can warm your cheeks with a hot toddy or warm cocktail - alongside the usual mulled wine and traditional festive fare. The festival's showpiece is a giant party on Christmas day and New Year's Eve, where the cream of Croatia's electronic music scene play to an appreciative crowd, wrapped up in giant coats, huddled around the orb-shaped stage.