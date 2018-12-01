Advent on Stross

Advent on Stross
Advent on Stross
Advent on Stross
The tree-lined Strossmartre parade, which looks out over the city, is a romantic spot at any time of year, but it's all the more magical in winter. Enjoy gingerbread by the truckload, while guzzling craft beer and mulled wine from fairy-tale styled kiosks. Musical guests include Balkan Jazz band, Gramofon band and La Papa. The full lineup is listed over on their website.

Venue name: Strossmayerove šetalište
Address:
Zagreb
10000
Event website: http://www.adventzagreb.com/advent-in-zagreb/advent-on-stross
