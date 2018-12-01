Advent on the Main Square
Ban Josip Jelačić, Zagreb's opulent central square, is the beating heart of the city's Christmas festival. Kitted out in lights, it looks like the front of a Christmas card. With happy crowds milling between mulled wine stalls, giant Christmas trees and choirs singing carols, you'll struggle not to feel a warm festive buzz.
|Venue name:
|Ban Jelačić Square
|Address:
|
Trg bana Josipa Jelačića
Zagreb
10000
|Event website:
|http://www.adventzagreb.com/advent-in-zagreb/zagreb-christmas-tale