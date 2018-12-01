Advent on the Main Square

Things to do, Markets and fairs Saturday December 1 2018 - Sunday January 6 2019
Ban Josip Jelačić, Zagreb's opulent central square, is the beating heart of the city's Christmas festival. Kitted out in lights, it looks like the front of a Christmas card. With happy crowds milling between mulled wine stalls, giant Christmas trees and choirs singing carols, you'll struggle not to feel a warm festive buzz. 

Venue name: Ban Jelačić Square
Address: Trg bana Josipa Jelačića
Zagreb
10000
Event website: http://www.adventzagreb.com/advent-in-zagreb/zagreb-christmas-tale
