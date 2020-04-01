Akousmaflore: Sensitive and Interactive Musical Plants
An art installation featuring musical plants that react to touch
A small garden featuring live music plants that react to touch. Part of the ECC2020 Green Wave programme, Akousmaflore is an interactive and public art installation, a small garden of live musical plants which each reacts to contact in their own way and with their own sound.
|https://rijeka2020.eu/en/dogadjanja/akousmaflore-sensitive-and-interactive-musical-plants-scenocosme-gregory-lasserre-fr-and-anais-met-den-ancxt-fr
|Various venues in Rijeka
|
Rijeka
51000
